BRS entry into Maharashtra came at right time: Former MLA Shankar Anna Dhondge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: Being a farmers’ union leader and former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Shankar Anna Dhondge has been in active politics for over many years. He has been fighting for farmers’ rights and has been to jail several times.

Sharing his views with Telangana Today on what he terms as overwhelming response for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from all sections in Maharashtra, the former NCP MLA says there was a silent undercurrent prevailing in the State and people would teach the ruling parties in other states a fitting lesson.

Q: Many former MPs, MLAs from different parties and professionals are joining BRS. What do you think is driving them towards BRS?

A: People, especially youth and farmers are vexed with the parties in the State. These parties have not taken up responsibility towards addressing public issues and they are not fit to rule. BRS has made its entry in Maharashtra at the right time and there is a new hope among people and they are considering it as a good alternate political force to reckon.

Q: You have been Kisan Cell president and fighting for farmers cause. What difference do you notice in BRS?

A: Despite all resources, since last 75 years, successive governments in Maharashtra have failed in addressing farmers issues. Irrigation sector is neglected and farmers have to fight for MSP for their produce every season.

On the contrary, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao constructed world’s largest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram in four years and Telangana’s paddy production has increased manifold times in the last few years. Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hours water and power supply, all such schemes infuse lot of confidence in farmers.

When a young State like Telangana can achieve so much in short span, why cannot Maharashtra, replicate such welfare and development programmes.

Q: On the uncertainty in Maharashtra politics?

A: I have been in politics for quite some time and leaders used to shift parties and loyalties for a cause. Today, leaders are changing parties at the drop of a hat and there was no discipline, responsibility and more than people’s issues, personal abusing is taking centre stage on TV shows and debates. People are very upset and angry.

Q: There is a huge turnout for BRS public meetings?

A: The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition held its public meeting in Aurangabad last fortnight. There was hardly any spark or energy among the people after the meeting. In sharp contrast, the BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao Saab’s speech at Nanded and vision infused a new hope and there was excitement among people. Many, especially youth arrived at the venue riding triples on motorcycles from long distances.

Q: BRS is gearing up to contest local body elections in Maharashtra?

A: As I said, there is heavy influx of leaders from different parties into BRS. At present, we are identifying right leaders, who are committed towards people’s cause. Yes, there is lot of awareness among people as many feel the ruling and opposition parties leaders are self-oriented and not public oriented. They will be taught a fitting lesson for sure.

