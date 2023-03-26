Several Maharashtra leaders join BRS in CM KCR’s presence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tour of Nanded on Sunday saw more leaders from different parties in Maharashtra joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

These included former MLA and former National Congress Party Kisan Cell president Shankar Anna Dhondge, former MP Haribhau Rathore, former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav, former MLA Dr. Vasanth Rao Bonde, Nagnath Ghisewad, Dalit leader Suresh Gaikwad, Yashpal Bhinge and others.

Several Zilla Parishad level leaders too joined the party on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister reached Nanded and went to former Kandhar MLA Shankar Anna Dhondge’s residence, from where he headed to the venue.

Before speaking, Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to great Marathas including Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Basaveshwara, Dr. BR Ambedkar, AnnaBhau Sathe, Mahatma Phule and Ahilyabai Holkar.

BRS MPs J Santosh Kumar, Divakonda Damodar Rao, MLCs Madhusudan Chary, Deshapathi Srinivas, former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman, Shakeel Ahmed, BRS Kisan Cell president Gurnam Singh, BRS General Secretary Himanshu Tiwari, Odisha BRS leader Akshay Kumar, former MLA Deepak Athram, former MP Haribhau Rathore, TSIIC Chairman Gyadari Balamallu and others accompanied the Chief Minister.