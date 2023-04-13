| Brs Family Continues To Grow As Professionals From Different Fields Join Party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: After leaders from different political parties, youth leaders and techies in Maharashtra, now doctors, advocates, professors and professionals from different fields have started to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

On Wednesday, among many who joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, prominent names included Nashik Civil Surgeon Dr. Laxman Sabale, orthopedic doctor Dr Bilal Shaikh, Advocate N K Mahajan, Christian Tribal Community State President Sandeep Devre and others.

The Chief Minister formally welcomed them into the partyfold by offering them party scarves.

Study tour

The Maharashtra leaders and members, who joined the BRS recently, visited different places and studied the implementation of welfare and development programmes in the State.

As part of the two-day study tour, the BRS Maharashtra leaders visited Siddipet and inspected the Kanti Velugu camp and the Integrated District Offices Complex. This was followed by a visit to integrated vegetable and meat markets and the Mission Bhagiratha project in Gajwel.

Later, they visited the Rythu Vedika at Kukkunurpally, Mallanna Sagar project and concluded the tour with a visit to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadagirigutta.

