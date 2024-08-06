BRS finds fault with Congress government’s job reservation policies

Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar found fault with the Congress government’s policies on job reservations, saying that this was obstructing social justice in Telangana. Speaking out against the recently issued GO 29, he argued that the Congress government brought the GO by citing a Supreme Court judgement to unfairly favour upper castes over reserved quotas.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, Praveen Kumar said the Revanth Reddy government was eroding the rights of the unemployed, in sharp contrast with former chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who brought GO 55, which aimed to ensure fair representation of all quotas in Group-1. “Rahul Gandhi is walking around with the Constitution in hand and talking about social justice, while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is pushing for policies that hurt government job aspirants in Telangana,” he said.

The BRS leader pointed out that reservations were constitutionally mandated for weaker sections and should be implemented at every stage. He pointed out that the Telangana Public Service Commission, under Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, was committed to social justice, with GO 55 detailing how reservations should be applied in Group 1 and Group 2 exams. However, GO 29, issued by the current Congress regime, disproportionately allocates posts to the open quota, reducing the number of positions available to SC, ST, BC, and minority candidates.

“Why is the government not disclosing the caste-wise cutoff?” he asked, noting that other States and the union Public Service Commission strictly adhere to reservation quotas, unlike the Telangana government. He stated that the current Congress government was favouring upper castes in job allocations under the open category, neglecting the needs of BC, SC, ST, and minority communities as well as Economically Weaker Sections.