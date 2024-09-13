Contractor locks govt school classrooms to get bills clear in Kamareddy

The contractor, responsible for constructing school buildings on the premises, allegedly locked the classroom doors after the government failed to clear his outstanding bills. Reports suggest that the government had sanctioned ₹55 lakh for building a new school under the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi program. However, due to a lack of funds, the construction remains incomplete.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 September 2024, 11:58 AM

Kamareddy: On Thursday, it was an unexpected holiday for the students of the Chinnamalla Reddy Primary School in Kamareddy Mandal as they found the doors of their classrooms locked in the morning.

The contractor, who was constructing school buildings at the premises, reportedly locked the doors of the classrooms as the government had failed to clear his bills. It is learnt that the government has sanctioned Rs. 55 lakh to construct a school building beside the old one under the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme, but due to lack of funds the works were left uncompleted. The contractor said he took loans to construct more rooms, and that he was having trouble paying the interest on the amount he had borrowed. Hence he locked the school so that the government could clear his bills.

As a result, the students who came to school on Thursday morning sat in the premises of the school. Learning about the incident, parents reached the school and questioned the teachers. Meanwhile, The school principal Hanmanthulu informed the matter to District Education Officer Raju, who in turn lodged a complaint with police.

The DEO reportedly told the contractor that bills would be cleared only after the entire building work was completed and that locking the school doors was illegal. The issue was resolved after the villagers requested the contractor to open the doors of the school classrooms. The contractor opened the doors of the classrooms and the students attended classes.