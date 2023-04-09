BRS gears up for Party Formation Day celebrations

Under the leadership of BRS Party President and CM KCR, the celebrations will be held on a grand note at Telangana Bhavan here.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up for the Party Formation Day celebrations. Under the leadership of Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the celebrations will be held on a grand note at Telangana Bhavan here.

On the same day, the party’s General Body meeting will be conducted involving 300 BRS party representatives. The party president will hoist the party flag at Telangana Bhavan in the morning and commence the General Body meeting, BRS Working president KT Rama Rao said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

As a precursor to the formation day celebrations, constituency-level meetings would be conducted in all the constituencies on April 25. These meetings would be held under the chairmanship of party incharges and constituency MLAs. BRS District presidents would coordinate the programmes planned as part of the meetings, he said.

Stating that there was good response for the party’s Athmeeya Sammelanam being held across the State, the BRS working president directed party cadre that a festive atmosphere should prevail in all wards, villages and constituencies on April 25. After hoisting the party flag at 10 am, all party leaders should head for the day-long meeting to discuss welfare and development measures being implemented in the State, besides the achievements of the State government in diverse fields, he said.

Right from field level workers to former MLAs, sitting MLAs, MPs, all the leaders in different designations would be participating in the meeting. Each meeting would witness participation of about 2500 to 3000 party members.

In the wake of the summer season, the BRS working president specifically instructed party MLAs and incharge leaders to make elaborate arrangements, including food, accommodation and provision of butter milk etc.

BRS Formation Day programme

Sharing the BRS Formation Day programme schedule, Rama Rao said the April 27 celebrations would be held at Telangana Bhavan. After the party flag hosting by the Chief Minister, the General Body meeting to be held. During the meeting, a few political resolutions would be presented and after extensive discussions, they would be passed following the consent of the party leaders.

The decision to conduct the Formation Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan was taken considering the harvesting activities and rising day temperatures in the State. Instead, the BRS Maha Sabha would be conducted on October 10 at Warangal, he said.

Athmeeya Sammelanam to continue in May

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has congratulated the party leaders for the successful conduct of the ongoing BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam across the State, he said, adding that since the Chief Minister had permitted the meetings till the end of May, they should be organised more extensively amidst a family atmosphere.

In-charges for three Assembly constituencies

The Chief Minister has appointed in-charge leaders for three Assembly constituencies. While Marri Rajashekhar Reddy was appointed as in-charge for the Cantonment Assembly Constituency, Nanda Kishore Vyas Bilal was the in-charge for Goshamahal constituency and MP Malothu Kavitha was the in-charge for Bhadrachalam constituency.