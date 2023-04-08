Peddapalli: BRS activists stage Dharna against Centre’s move to privatise SCCL

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar addressing the party workers while participating in BRS Singareni Maha Dharna held in Godavarikhani on Saturday

Peddapalli: Bharat Rashtra Samithi activists staged a Maha Dharna at Godavarikhani chowk on Saturday in protest against the union government’s plan to privatise Singareni coal blocks.

As part of the protest call given by IT Minister KT Rama Rao, a huge number of BRS activists gathered at Godavarikhani main center in the morning to take part in the dharna.

Besides BRS workers, Singareni workers also participated in a big way in the protest wherein Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, local MLA Korukanti Chander, TBGKS leaders and others took part.

Holding placards, they raised slogans against the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that the Centre withdraw its plans to privatize Singareni coal blocks.

Addressing the dharna, Koppula Eashwar said privatization of public sector undertakings one after another was the main agenda of the union government led by the BJP.

Selling of Indian Airlines, different ports, LIC, BSNL and others have already started, he said, adding that Modi was handing over public sector units to his friends Adani and Ambani.

In a similar way, plans have also been prepared to privatize Singareni, which was running in profits. Moreover, 30 percent profit was also distributed among the workers, he informed.

If coal blocks were privatized, workers and employees would lose employment opportunities due to lack of new mines.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had revived the inheritance job scheme in Singareni. However, the scheme would be abolished and workers would become slaves if the process of coal mines privatization was started.

All facilities including free residential quarters, electricity, medical facilities, education and other benefits would be abolished with the privatization of coal blocks, he informed.