BRS govt enhanced properties in Telangana: Vinod Kumar

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar listed out the assets developed in the state during the BRS regime

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said that instead of debts, BRS government enhanced properties in the state. Rs 1,000 worth assets were created for a debt of every Rs 100.

However, the Congress government was trying to misguide the people by projecting only debts. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar listed out the assets developed in the state during the BRS regime. There was 159.6 percent growth in per capita income of the state.

Also Read White paper a ploy to back out on guarantees: Harish Rao

Before 2014, parched lands used to appear in the state. However, parched land turned into green fields with the initiative taken by the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Lush green paddy fields have appeared everywhere across the state. Besides completing pending irrigation projects, which were left incomplete by the congress government, Kaleshwaram and Palamuru projects were completed.

Earlier, nobody knew when the power supply would be available. However, power supply was streamlined under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao and strengthened to supply 24 hours current from the situation of declaring power holidays. BRS was the only government which provided 24 hours free electricity to the agriculture sector. In 2014, only 7000 MW power generation units were available in the state and it has been enhanced to 25,000 MW.

Rs 72,000 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of farmers towards Rythu Bandhu. Besides repairing all tanks under Mission Kakatiya by spending Rs 45,000 crore, safe drinking water was supplied to each and every house under Mission Bhagiratha by spending Rs 48,000 crore. Previous government had provided Rythu Bima to the kin of the deceased farmers, who died for whatever reasons. However, other political parties were trying to project farmer death as suicides.

Besides sanctioning a medical college to each district, new collectorate and Superintendent of Police offices were constructed in all districts.