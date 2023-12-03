BRS heading for clean sweep in Malkajgiri district

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party is heading for a clean sweep of all the seven assembly constituencies in the Malkajgiri district.

Of the seven, three including Ch Malla Reddy from Medchal, K P Vivekanand from Quthbullapur and first-timer and daughter of late G Sayyanna from Secunderabad Cantonment, G Lasya Nanditha, have been declared winners while the rest of the four are leading with big margins.

Former BRS Minister and sitting MLA from Malkajgiri, Ch Malla Reddy retained the constituency by defeating nearest Congress rival T Vajresh Yadav by a margin of 33,149 votes.

By the end of all the 21 rounds of counting, Malla Reddy polled 1,86,017 votes while Vajresh Yadav polled 1, 52, 598 votes followed by BJP party candidate, Y Sudarshan Reddy who polled 50, 535 votes.

From Secunderabad Cantonment, G Lasya Nanditha defeated her nearest rival from BJP, Srinagesh by 17,169 votes. The first-timer polled 59,057 votes while Srinagesh managed 41, 888 votes followed by Venela Gadar, the daughter of Balladeer Gadar, from Congress party, who polled 20, 825 votes.

Another BRS sitting MLA from Malkajgiri district, K P Vivekanand Goud defeated BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud in Qutbullahpur by a staggering 85, 576 votes, polling 1,87, 999. The BJP candidate managed to secure 1, 02, 423 votes.

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy from Malkajgiri, the son-in-law of Ch Malla Reddy who replaced Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, continued to maintain a comfortable lead. Other BRS MLAs from the district including B Lakshma Reddy from Uppal, Krishna Rao from Kukatpally and Sudhir Reddy from LB Nagar continue to lead in their constituencies.