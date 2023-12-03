Telangana Polls 2023: 11 out of 14 fresh BRS candidates win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Lasya Nanditha, a first-time MLA candidate who was given the seat in place of her father, the late G Sayanna, won in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

Hyderabad: The BRS tasted victory in 11 of the 14 constituencies where it had replaced its candidates with fresh faces.

The strategic changes in the candidates yielded positive results for the BRS in Alampur where Vijayudu, who replaced sitting MLA Abraham, won. Similarly, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who replaced Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy in Jangaon, secured victory. Station Ghanpur saw Kadiam Srihari emerging as a winner, after taking over from sitting MLA T Rajaiah.

Sitting MLA Ch Madan Reddy was replaced by V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy who went on to win Narsapur constituency. Dr K Sanjay Rao who got the BRS ticket in lieu of his father MLA K Vidyasagar Rao, succeeded in Korutla segment. Kova Lakshmi proved herself by winning Asifabad constituency after replacing Athram Sakku. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won from Dubbak constituency which was earlier represented by the late Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy after the 2018 elections.

In Boath, Anil Jadhav, who was fielded in place of Rathod Bapu Rao secured a win. In Malkajgiri, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy who came after the exit of Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, defeated Mynampally. Similarly, Bandaru Lakshma Reddy who replaced Bethi Subhash Reddy in Uppal also won. Lasya Nanditha, a first-time MLA candidate who was given the seat in place of her father, the late G Sayanna, also won in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

However, the BRS lost three seats where its candidates were replaced. These were in Kamareddy, where K Chandrashekhar Rao lost, and in Khanapur (Johnson Naik) and Vemulawada (Chalimeda Lakshminarasimha Rao).