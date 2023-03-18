BRS starts conducting Atmeeya Sammelans to improve rapport among cadre

District units of BRS are conducting Atmeeya Sammelans to improve rapport between grass-root level workers and State-level leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: Adhering to Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party President K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, district units of the BRS are conducting Atmeeya Sammelans to improve the rapport between grass-root level workers and State-level leaders.

The objective behind these meetings is to create awareness among the 60 lakh party workers on the welfare programmes being implemented by the State government.

In a way, these meetings also aid infusing new energy in the party cadre. After Peddapally district, which conducted a meeting on Friday, the BRS Rangareddy unit conducted a similar meeting at Bobbiligama village at Shabad mandal on Saturday.

The party leaders were guiding the workers to counter false claims by the opposition parties claims and ensure BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao becomes the Chief Minister for the third time in the State.

Right from BRS District Coordinators to MLAs, ZPTC and grass-root level workers, party activists turned up in large numbers for the meeting.

After hoisting the party flag at the venue, BRS Rangareddy incharge MLC L Ramana said the meeting was being organized to learn about different issues and creating awareness about the welfare and development programmes. In each constituency, 10 such meetings would be conducted in the next four months, he said.

The BRS MLC said the State government was working on to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project at the earliest to ensure provision of sufficient drinking water to households, besides irrigation water to farming community.

“The Chief Minister is striving hard to get a Kisan Sarkar at the Centre but the BJP is creating hurdles. All the conspiracies of the BJP should be curbed and ensure that the BRS Chief becomes the Chief Minister for the third time,” said L Ramana.

BRS MLA Yadaiah, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Teegala Anitha Reddy and ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

At a similar meeting in Peddapally district on Friday, Scheduled Castes Development, Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said opposition was unable to stomach the welfare and development of all sections in the State.

Telangana’s welfare measures were reaching to the doorsteps of the households in the State. Impressed with Telangana’s programmes, there was growing demand to replicate the welfare and development programmes in other States as well, he said.

In tune with the district units, the BRS Greater Hyderabad unit was also gearing up for conducting the rapport-building meetings in the city. Beginning with the Greater Hyderabad BRS General body meeting on March 21, rapport building meetings will be conducted till April 20, said BRS leader Dasoju Shravan.