BRS Kaleru Venkatesh heading towards comfortable win in Amberpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:18 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: With a lead of 18,228 votes after Round 10, BRS Amberpet candidate Kaleru Venkatesh who received 43,786 votes so far appears to be heading for a comfortable victory.

In second place is BJP’s Chenaboyanna Krishna Yadav with 25,558. Congress’s Dr. Rohin Kumar secured only 11,064 votes.