ECI ban orders on KCR compiled in haphazard manner?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 07:32 PM

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The recent actions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have come under scrutiny following its issuance of orders banning Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao. While the ECI is yet to probe into the BRS charges against Congress leaders including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for their derogatory and abusive remarks, the orders banning Chandrashekhar Rao appear to have been issued in a haphazard manner, despite it being more than three weeks since his purportedly “derogatory” remarks.

Interestingly, while the Congress complaint was about the April 6 press conference by Chandrashekhar Rao, the ECI order makes a mention of his speeches from way back in 2019 as well.

As for the doubts raised over a haphazard approach, these were evident in the Corrigendum issued by the ECI, where discrepancies in dates were identified and corrected, long after the original orders were issued. In the corrigendum, the commission mentioned that the dates March 3, 2024 in Para-11 should be read as March 1, 2024 and May 17, 2019 in Para-12 should be read as March 17, 2019. The confusion surrounding the dates, particularly in Para-11 and Para-12, raises questions about the precision and clarity of the ECI’s directives.

Para-11 refers to Model Code of Conduct provisions and instructions issued by the ECI on January 2, 2024, and March 1, 2024. Conversely, Para-12 pertains to an advisory issued to Chandrashekhar Rao for violating the MCC during a public address in Karimnagar on March 17, 2019.

Further, the ECI’s handling of the complaint lodged by TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan against Chandrashekhar Rao is a cause for concern. The complaint was referred to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to submit a report on the complaint, which was then referred to the District Collector of Rajanna Sircilla district as per procedure.

However, the translation of Chandrashekhar Rao’s statements, particularly from Telugu to English, further compounds the issue. The District Collector’s report, which loosely translates phrases such as “Chavatas” and “Daddammas” to “useless fellows,” raises questions about the accuracy of the translation and the interpretation of the statements.

Moreover, the translation of statements regarding the Congress leadership and a purported remark made by a Congress MLA adds to the confusion. While Chandrashekhar Rao’s intent may have been to highlight a statement made by a Congress MLA who asked weavers to “sell Nirodhs and papads”, the translated versions suggest a different narrative, misrepresenting the context and intent of the statements as if it was Chandrashekhar Rao who told Congress leaders to “sell Nirodhs and papads”.

Chandrashekhar Rao himself, in his reply to the ECI’s notice, had pointed out how the Congress complaint was made by picking some sentences from the press conference out of context. The English translation of the sentences too was not correct and was twisted, he said, BRS leaders also feel the ECI’s actions in this matter raise concerns about the procedural integrity, linguistic accuracy, and the potential for misinterpretation.

While the ECI’s ban orders against Chandrashekhar Rao will conclude on Friday, how the Commission responds to multiple complaints lodged by the opposition parties against the ruling Congress, especially Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who vowed to “slit Chandrashekhar Rao’s stomach and wrap his intestines around his neck”, that he was “carrying scissors to cut the tails of BRS leaders” and also to “lay BRS leaders on the ground and trample upon them” is awaited.