Congress conspired to halt KCR’s bus yatra: Vaddiraju

Speaking at BRS booth level workers meeting here on Thursday he said the party candidate Nama Nageswara Rao is a local candidate residing in Khammam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 08:35 PM

Khammam: Unable to digest the success of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s bus yatra and road shows in Khammam, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts Congress conspired to halt it, complained Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

He would be available to the cadres all the time. On the other hand, the Congress candidate was an outsider and no one knows where he would be.

The voters should be explained that electing the BRS candidate would help to protect the rights of Telangana. Nageswara Rao said that there was a change in the people due to Congress’s false promises.

Every BRS worker should work hard as the time is short for the elections and make people aware of the Congress party’s failure to deliver its poll promises.

The party district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan said that Nageswara Rao was going to win with a good majority and was going to create history.

People have realised the deception of Congress and thinking that they made a mistake by electing Congress government. BRS cadres should meet voters individually at the booth level seeking to support the party candidate. Many surveys made it clear that BRS was going to win 12 MP seats in the State. Congress was shaken by the response from the public to Chandrashekhar Rao’s meetings.