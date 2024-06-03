BRS leader Harish Rao’s birthday was celebrated across erstwhile Medak district

A huge number of leaders and cadre made a beeline at Harish Rao's residence in Siddipet to greet their leader on his birthday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 07:10 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao’s birthday was celebrated in a grand way across the erstwhile Medak district on Monday.

The BRS cadre organised blood donation camps, distributed fruits to patients in hospitals and cut cakes.

Harish Rao thanked all the cadre and leaders for their greetings on the occasion of birthday. He turned 52 on Monday.