Monday, Jun 3, 2024
Home | News | Brs Leader Harish Raos Birthday Was Celebrated Across Erstwhile Medak District

BRS leader Harish Rao’s birthday was celebrated across erstwhile Medak district

A huge number of leaders and cadre made a beeline at Harish Rao's residence in Siddipet to greet their leader on his birthday.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 3 June 2024, 07:10 PM
BRS leader Harish Rao’s birthday was celebrated across erstwhile Medak district

Siddipet: Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao’s birthday was celebrated in a grand way across the erstwhile Medak district on Monday.

The BRS cadre organised blood donation camps, distributed fruits to patients in hospitals and cut cakes.

Also Read

A huge number of leaders and cadre made a beeline at Harish Rao’s residence in Siddipet to greet their leader on his birthday.

Harish Rao thanked all the cadre and leaders for their greetings on the occasion of birthday. He turned 52 on Monday.

Related News

Latest News