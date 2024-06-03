Commuters irked as lower, main Tank Bund stretches remained shut on Monday morning

While the traffic restrictions were notified only for June 1 and 2, barricades were not removed on Monday morning as well

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 June 2024, 05:53 PM

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana Formation Day fete, scores of motorists on Monday found themselves struggling to navigate the traffic congestion along lower and main Tank Band roads.

The entire stretch of lower and main Tank Bund stretches remained shut even after the Formation Day celebrations of Sunday. While the traffic restrictions were notified only for June 1 and 2, barricades were not removed on Monday morning as well.

Office-goers and commuters were stranded in the traffic jam, with many getting delayed in reaching their destinations. The Tank Bund and lower Tank Bund are vital links that many commuters use to reach the west side of the city.

Motorists coming from Ranigunj and Secunderabad who were already having trouble with the Lower Tank Bund Road closure were forced to take the long way around. Those coming from Khairatabad also met with a similar scenario. This resulted in heavy traffic on the Telugu Thalli Flyover.