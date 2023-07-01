BRS leader Madhusudhan hits out at Congress leaders

BRS party believes in value based politics and would not harm anyone’s interests, said Tata Madhusudhan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

BRS district president T Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: District BRS president Tata Madhusudhan has hit out at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for their remarks against the BRS party.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday he denied the allegations that BRS leaders were creating hurdles for the Congress meeting scheduled on July 2 in Khammam. He also refuted issuing a life threat to former DCCB president M Vijaya Babu by some BRS leaders in a poster that surfaced in Khammam adding that Srinivas Reddy was losing his morale day by day.

The BRS party believes in value based politics and would not harm anyone’s interests. The poster, which Srinivas Reddy showed to the media, was an attempt to gain public sympathy as he was worried about the success of the July 2 public meeting, Madhusudhan said.

It was the Congress’s misfortune that Revanth Reddy, who once described Congress as a party of scams, was its president. Vikramarka accused Srinivas Reddy of trying to defeat him in the Madhira Assembly election and how they both could work together now, he sought to know.

Madhusudhan presented video clippings of Revanth Reddy criticising Congress Party and of Vikramarka’s allegations against Srinivas Reddy. He also showed the video clippings wherein Srinivas Reddy hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the past.

No matter how many conspiracies the opposition parties make, the Chief Minister continues to work for the development and welfare of people in the State. BJP-Congress leaders who created ruckus about podu pattas in the past should know how the BRS government solved the issue permanently, he said.

Stating that the Congress had no influence in the erstwhile Khammam district, he said the public was in favour of development and welfare and that the BRS would win 10 out of 10 seats in erstwhile Khammam district.

Rythu Bandhu district convener Nallamala Venkateswar Rao, BRS district youth president Ch Krishna Chaitanya, city BRS party president Padala Nagaraju, Khammam Rural mandal president Bellam Venu, corporator K Murali and others were present.

Also Read Sacking Ponguleti from BRS a good riddance, says Harish Rao