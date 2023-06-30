Sacking Ponguleti from BRS a good riddance, says Harish Rao

Minister played down the hype being created over the ex-MP joining the Congress along with his followers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Minister T Harish Rao speaking at a meeting in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Sacking former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy from the BRS a good riddance for the party’s Khammam unit, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said.

Speaking at a meeting here on Friday, the Minister played down the hype being created over the ex-MP joining the Congress along with his followers. The Khammam BRS was now free from bad characters and backstabbers, he said.

The Congress party was welcoming those whom the BRS leadership has rejected. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka should explain why his party opened its doors for Srinivas Reddy whom the Congress leader had once described as an economic anarchist, Harish Rao noted.

He asserted that the BRS would win nine out of 10 Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam district in the next elections. Nothing great was going to happen in Khammam politics just because someone was going to join Congress.

Harish Rao also demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was scheduled to visit Khammam on July 2, should tell the public if any of the Congress-ruled States were giving Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits and others like the Telangana government.

He questioned whether any of the Congress-ruled States built a project like Kaleshwaram project and added that, on the contrary, farmers were staging dharnas for irrigation water and for electricity in Congress-ruled States.