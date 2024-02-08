BRS leader opposes shifting of Yadadri medical college to Kodangal

Speaking at a media conference, BRS leader Sunitha said she had convinced former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to set up the medical college and 100-bed hospital at Yadagirigutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 08:25 PM

Photo: X

Yadadri-Bhongir: Former Alair MLA and BRS leader Gongidi Sunitha on Thursday strongly objected the decision of the state government to shift the location of the government medical college sanctioned for Yagadirigutta to Kodangal, from where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was elected to the legislative assembly.

Speaking at a media conference here, Sunitha said she had convinced former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to set up the medical college and 100-bed hospital at Yadagirigutta. Following this, the previous BRS government had issued GO No.85 on July 5, 2023 sanctioning a 100-bed hospital to Yadagirigutta. She said that 200 acres of land in survey no. 64 at Yadagirigutta was also identified for setting up the government medical college, but the foundation laying was delayed due to the model code of conduct ahead of the legislative assembly elections last year.

Also Read Congress Govt decides to change TS to TG; New State emblem soon

She strongly criticized the Chief Minister for his decision to changed the location of the proposed government medical college from Yadagirigutta to Kodangal. As the Chief Minister of the State, Revanth Reddy could announce a new medical college to Kodangal but what was the need to change the location of the medical college sanctioned to Yadagirigutta, she asked, declaring that she would launch a hunger strike, if the State government was failed to reconsider its decision.