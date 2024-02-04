Congress Govt decides to change TS to TG; New State emblem soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 11:22 PM

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet on Sunday took multiple decisions, including approval for free power and Rs 500 LPG cylinders, apart from changes to the Telangana Talli statue and State emblem. It also decided to change the State vehicle registration prefix from the current TS to TG. The move for a Caste Census was also approved.

Briefing media after the four-hour Cabinet meeting, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Cabinet had decided to implement two more guarantees from the Six Guarantees after discussing it in the Assembly session, which would begin on February 8.

“We have already implemented two guarantees and soon another two guarantees will be implemented. The Chief Minister will make an announcement regarding the implementation of the scheme in the assembly,” Srinivas Reddy said.

Alleging that the previous government implemented several administrative decisions against the norms, Srinivas Reddy said the Centre had issued a gazette for vehicle registration with TG, but the previous government changed it to TS for political reasons, hence the cabinet had decided to change it to TG.

The Cabinet also decided to make changes in the Telangana Talli Statue, to “reflect the aspirations of the people” of the State. ” The government will take the opinions of experts and people of the State about the changes to be made,” the Minister said.

Srinivas Reddy said the State emblem too would reflect the true aspirations of the people of Telangana. He said that as promised, the State government had decided to conduct a Caste Census to provide welfare schemes and programmes to the needy.

The Cabinet also decided to make famous poet and lyricist Ande Sri’s song “Jaya Jaya he Telangana, Janani Jaya ketanam,” which played a vital role during the Telangana movement, as the State song, he said.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the setting up of the Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) with Kodangal as headquarters for all the overall development of Kodangal constituency covering Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts, Sridhar Babu said, adding that the Cabinet also decided to upgrade 65 ITI colleges as Advance Technology Centres, which would offer courses that help youth in getting jobs.

The Cabinet also approved allocation of 100 acres for construction of the new High Court Complex at Premavathipet and Budwel villages of Rajendranagar mandal in Rangareddy district. The Dharani sub-committee report would be presented shortly and a discussion would be taken up in the Assembly, the Minister added.