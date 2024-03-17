BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy slams BJP and Congress

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said people had realised that there was a yawning gap between the words and deeds of both the Congress and the BJP and they would be given a befitting reply by the electorate in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 March 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP and Congress, working in the State with an understanding as part of their political mission to weaken the BRS party, would face the consequences very soon.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said people had realised that there was a yawning gap between the words and deeds of both the Congress and the BJP and they would be given a befitting reply by the electorate in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

Also Read BRS MLAs, MLCs of Malkajgiri pledge support to party nominee

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contention that Telangana was deprived of development during the ten year BRS rule, he questioned as to why Modi was all praise for K Chandrashekhar Rao at the inauguration of Mission Bhagiratha in the State. Modi had gone on record hailing the rapid development that the State had witnessed in the BRS rule. He questioned as to why Modi was out to lure the BRS leaders into his party and field them in the parliamentary polls.

Taking strong exception to the disparaging remarks made by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy against the BRS leadership and for calling the BRS a party of thieves, he questioned as to why Kishan Reddy was after the BRS leaders as part of his search for candidates to contest as BJP nominees, if he considered them to be thieves.

The BJP leaders were exposing themselves by trying to target the BRS with false propaganda. Not a single BJP nominee could win from the assembly segments of Kishan Reddy’s parliamentary constituency during the assembly elections.

Holding the BJP leadership squarely responsible for the illegal arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate, he said the BJP would be paying a big price for its campaign of vendetta. He said that the BJP had heaped insults on the tribal community by denying a party ticket to Soyam Bapu Rao, a tribal leader hopeful of his renomination from Adilabad. The BJP had deceived the Madiga community by promising SC categorization. The promise was put on back burner as the party leadership was not keen on its implementation.

He also flayed the Revanth Reddy government in the State for failing to implement the major components of its six guarantees within the first 1900 days of its rule in the State. The farmers in the State were taken for a ride by denying them the enhanced Rythu Bandhu, loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh and Rs 500 per quintal bonus on paddy.

The day Revanth Reddy had assumed office as the Chief Minister, farmers were in for a trying time in the State. Serious scarcity conditions prevailed under the Godavari basin projects, he said.