BRS leaders appeal to people to make candle rally a big success

The Congress party has never participated in Telangana movement. It was now trying every way to undermine the rapid strides made by the State in development during the past ten years of K Chandrashekhar Rao's rule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leaders G. Deviprasad on Thursday appealed to the people of Telangana to participate in large numbers in the candle rally to be taken out by the party from the Public Gardens on June1 as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation.

Addressing a news conference along with the party leaders Nomula Bhagat, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Roop Singh and G Srinivas Yadav, he said that BRS had decided to organise celebrations on the occasion in a grand manner from June 1 to 3.

Also Read Engineering student beaten to death in Kothagudem

The Congress party has never participated in Telangana movement. It was now trying every way to undermine the rapid strides made by the State in development during the past ten years of K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule.

The Congress leaders were trying to erase the imprint of the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on the new State.

The Telangana Martyrs’ memorial in the Gun Park will stand out as the grim reminder of the great sacrifices made by the BRS party and the betrayal of the Congress Party to the statehood movement. Condemning the moves of the Congress leaders to change the State emblem by removing Charminar and Kakatya Kalathoranam from the state symbol, they said that Charminar was not a religious symbol.

The ruling party leaders were sounding to be totally ignorant of the importance of Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam in the history of the state. People across the State are ready to teach a lesson to the Congress leadership. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seem to be carrying forward of mission of Telangana traitors.

It is irony that leaders like Prof Kodanda Ram were supporting Revanth’s actions. MIM Chief Owaisi should also respond on the government moves for removing Charminar from the State official emblem, they stressed.