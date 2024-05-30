Engineering student beaten to death in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: An engineering student was allegedly beaten to death in broad daylight close to the one-town police station in Kothagudem town on Thursday. The deceased Gunadeep (21) of Coolie Line area was B Tech final year in a college in Hyderabad.

According to eye-witness accounts he accompanied an identified youth, who consumed beer at a wine shop at Khammam bus stand in the town near head post office.

Then the youth started punching the deceased youth with hands from the wine shop to the head post office adjacent to the one-town police station and abandoned him there. Gunadeep was shifted to Government General Hospital where he was declared dead.

CI Karunakar visited the spot and was probing the matter. It was said that the police could not check the CCTV cameras footage as the CCTV cameras installed in the area were not working. The accused was yet to be identified.