BRS leaders celebrate formation day at Martyr’s memorial in Siddipet

BRS leaders led by Farooq Hussain, Kadavergu Rajanarasu, Pala Sairam, Macha Venugopal Reddy and others have offered floral tributes at Martyr's memorial remembering the sacrifices of the Telangana Martyrs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 June 2024, 08:53 PM

BRS leaders led by Farooq Hussain, Kadavergu Rajanarasu, Pala Sairam, Macha Venugopal Reddy and others have offered floral tributes at Martyr's memorial remembering the sacrifices of the Telangana Martyrs.

Siddipet: Telangana formation day was organised on a grand note in the Siddipet district on Sunday. The BRS leaders offered prayers at Martyr’s memorial located at Rangadhampally near Siddipet where Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched his hunger fast in 2009, which paved way for the formation of the State.

BRS leaders led by Farooq Hussain, Kadavergu Rajanarasu, Pala Sairam, Macha Venugopal Reddy and others have offered floral tributes at Martyr’s memorial remembering the sacrifices of the Telangana Martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Former MLC Farooq Hussain has said that every citizen of Telangana had participated in the 14-day struggle under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao. He has said that Rao had realised the dreams of the Telangnaa people by achieving Statehood and getting Godavari water to Siddipet.

Meanwhile, the MLAs and other leaders of BRS have also participated in the celebration across the erstwhile Medak district by unveiling the flags, to mark the formation day.

In the official formation day celebrations, Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet Collectors SPs and other officials have participated in the celebrations by unveiling the national flags.