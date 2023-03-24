BRS leaders condemn Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, slam BJP

File Photo (Source: IANS).

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao denounced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion, stating that haste displayed in this matter is exceedingly undemocratic. He strongly condemned the incident on Twitter, terming disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a blatant misinterpretation of the Constitution.

Disqualification of @RahulGandhi Ji is a blatant misinterpretation of Constitution The hastiness showed in this issue is highly undemocratic I condemn this! pic.twitter.com/ZaJ8WnK0cM — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 24, 2023

Finance Minister T Harish Rao called the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament, is dictatorship and arrogance of the BJP. He cautioned that democracy and Constitutional rights were under threat. MLC K Kavitha tweeted that revoking the membership of Rahul Gandhi, despite knowing that he has a chance to appeal in the upper courts, is a blot on democrary. “This is a larger part of Modi Ji’s mission of diverting people’s attention from his failures, corrupt friends and suppressing the opposition,” she added.

Revoking the membership of @RahulGandhi Ji, despite knowing that he has a chance to appeal in the upper courts, is a blot on democrary. This is a larger part of Modi Ji’s mission of diverting people’s attention from his failures, corrupt friends & suppressing the opposition. pic.twitter.com/kUOjnyF84P — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) March 24, 2023

BRS Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Koppula Eeshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, V Srinivas Goud and several others, condemned the Centre’s decision and warned that the vindictive politics would only lead to destruction of the BJP. They reminded that the Congress leader had an opportunity to approach the upper courts and felt that the Modi government should not have taking a hasty decision in disqualifying him.

BRS MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageshwara Rao, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and several other leaders said Rahul Gandhi was targeted only divert the Opposition parties from raising crucial public issues including demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani scam. They recalled that Lakshdweep MP Mohd Faizal who was disqualified following his conviction in a murder case, got a stay order from the Supreme Court. They said the Prime Minister is blatantly protects crony capitalists and white collar criminals, while shamelessly suppressing opposition and democracy.