BRS leaders warn Congress for inciting violence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Holding the Congress squarely responsible for the incidents of violence in the run up to the Assembly elections, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy said on Tuesday that the Congress leadership, caught in total desperation, was bent upon promoting hostilities and chaos.

Addressing a joint news conference at Telangana Bhavan along with Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, P. Chandrasekhar and Erra Shekhar, they sounded a warning to the Congress leaders against the use of offensive language and hate speech. The BRS had never encouraged violence, either during the long fight for Statehood or in the last 10 years of the party’s rule.

The BRS had exercised restraint even if the opposition parties tried to provoke it on several occasions. The youth of Telangana had sacrificed their lives for Statehood but never indulged in violence targeting opposition parties, they said, condemning the attempt on the life of BRS Dubbak candidate K Prabhakar Reddy, calling it barbaric and heinous.

They said the Congress was instrumental for the communal riots that took a big toll in the old city in the undivided State. They alleged that after the death of Indira Gandhi, the Congress was responsible for the massacre of certain sections in the country.

BRS leaders Tirupathi Reddy and Allipuram Venkateswar Reddy also took part.