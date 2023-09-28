Death of MS Swaminathan a great loss for Indian farming community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the passing away of MS Swaminathan, eminent agronomist and father of the Indian Green Revolution, was a great loss to the country. The loss will be irreparable for the Indian farming community, he said.

The Minister said Swaminathan was all praise for the rapid strides made by Telangana in the farm sector, when the Minister called on him in Chennai along with his team of officials recently. He had also expressed his desire to visit Telangana to see for himself the progress achieved in the agriculture sector if his health permitted.

Swaminathan has worked with renowned agronomist Norman Borlaug and he was the first Indian to receive the World Food Prize, equivalent to the Nobel Prize.

Niranjan Reddy expressed his deep condolences on Swaminathan’s demise.