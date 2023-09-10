Telangana has adequate stocks of all fertilizers: Niranjan Reddy

Niranjan Reddy assured farmers that supplies were being closely monitored by Agriculture officials at the State level and the Collectors of the respective places at the district level

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Sunday that the State was maintaining adequate stocks of all chemical fertilizers including urea to meet the farm needs throughout the season.

In an official release issued here, he assured the farmers that the supplies were being closely monitored by Agriculture officials at the State level and the Collectors of the respective places at the district level.

The urea stocks made available at all levels in the State would be over 2.18 lakh metric tonnes, of which 90,000 metric tonnes were with the private dealers, 41,000 tonnes with primary agricultural cooperative societies, 81,000 metric tonnes with Mark Fed and 6,000 metric tonnes in company godowns.

Another 18,000 thousand metric tonnes of urea would be made available additionally in the next four days. In addition to the urea stocks, a total of 7.57 lakh metric tonnes of other fertilizers were also available readily.

He made it clear to the farmers that there would not be any short supply so far as the fertilizers were concerned as the government had taken necessary measures to ensure timely supply.

He appealed to the farmers not to be carried away by false reports that appeared in a section of the media on urea supplies. He sounded a stern warning to the elements out to create artificial scarcity. Government will take serious action against such agencies, he cautioned.

