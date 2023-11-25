BRS legal cell lodges complaint against TPCC President Revanth Reddy

The BRS Legal Cell team complained to the CEO about the language used by TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy in his campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:18 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BRS Legal Cell team led by Soma Bharat Kumar on Saturday met State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and lodged a complaint on the violation of the election code by the Congress Party. The team took up six issues to the notice of the CEO and sought immediate action.

Drawing his attention to the advertisements being issued by the Congress in Telangana with the money of the Karnataka government marking the completion of its six months rule, the BRS pointed out that advertising with government money in favour of a political party would amount to violation of the code.

The team discussed the Karnataka Government’s complaint against Telangana State advertisements. The BRS legal team also complained to the CEO on the criticism of the Congress Malkajgiri candidate Mynampally Hanumanth Rao’s of BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

The team also complained to the CEO about the language used by TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy in his campaign. The team presented as many as 11 videos as evidence in support of the complaint against Revanth Reddy. It alleged that lakhs of rupees were deposited into the accounts of family members of leaders who joined the Congress party from BRS.

The Congress Party guarantee card dispatches were also in violation of the code, the team contended. Requesting the CEO to use his powers and take action against such violations, the BRS said that If the Election Commission failed to take action, it would have to move the court and go to the people, he said.