Peace and harmony hallmark of BRS rule, says KTR

A new IT tower was coming up in Malakpet and would emerge as a new landmark after the popular TV tower, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a roadshow at Malakpet in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said ever since the BRS government came to power in Telangana, there were no curfews or drought unlike the Congress regime in which bandhs and power cuts were the order of the day.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, people were living in peace and harmony. Recently, when Vinayaka Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi rallies were scheduled on the same day, the Muslim community had voluntarily postponed the rally, showcasing the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of Telangana, he said while addressing a roadshow at Malakpet here on Saturday.

A new IT tower was coming up in Malakpet and would emerge as a new landmark after the popular TV tower. The BRS government was striving for employment and creating job opportunities for youth unlike opposition parties, which were indulging communal politics, he said.

Briefing about the welfare and development programmes to be introduced in the next term, the BRS working president said after December 3, fine rice variety would be supplied to white ration card holders, besides insurance coverage for them.

“Do not be in false impression that BRS is not serious in contesting in the Malakpet constituency. We have a good chance of winning here and request you to vote for BRS candidate Ajith Reddy,” Rama Rao said.

Later, addressing another roadshow at Dattatreyanagar in Goshamahal, the BRS working president slammed BJP legislator T Raja Singh for neglecting development in the constituency. Stressing that artisans in Dhoolpet, Manghalhat and neighbouring areas were famous for making Ganesh and goddess Durga idols, he said after BRS candidate Nanda Kishore was elected from the constituency, a group of nearly 200 artisans would be sent to China on a study tour.

The idea was to help them learn and get trained in the best practices being adopted in idol-making and set up more units in the constituency to generate more employment, he said.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came here and many union Ministers, including Amit Shah will also come for campaigning. But be assured that BRS flag will be hoisted in Goshamahal after the elections,” Rama Rao said and promised that he would adopt the Goshamahal constituency.