BRS legislator Kavitha remanded to ED custody till March 23

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 05:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Delhi court Special Judge MK Napal has remanded BRS legisaltor K Kavitha to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 23.

Kavitha was arrested by the ED officials on Friday in Hyderabad and taken to Delhi in the Delhi Liquor Policy case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has sought a ten day custody of Kavitha to question her, but the court had given a seven day custody to the Central agency.

Following a request by the advocate representing Kavitha, the court had allowed her to meet her family members and to get her own food and medicines.