It is an illegal arrest and will be fought in court: Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 12:06 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday termed her arrest an “illegal” one.

Responding to queries from media persons outside the court premises where she was produced, she asserted that it was an illegal arrest.

“We want to fight it out in court,” she said.

A team of doctors examined the health condition of Kavitha, who was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, at the ED Central office before she was taken to court.

Section 144 was imposed in the surrounding of the ED office in Delhi.