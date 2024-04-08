Kavitha denied interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha sought an interim bail pleading the court, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother’s 'moral and emotional support'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 11:45 AM

Hyderabad: The Delhi Rouse Avenue court denied interim bail to BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea on Monday, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail. Her main bail plea is posted for hearing on April 20.

Kavitha sought an interim bail pleading the court, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother’s ‘moral and emotional support’. The ED opposed the submission, claiming Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case. ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain said she threatened an accused in the case who later turned into an approver.

The Central agency alleged that she is a key member of the “South Group”, which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The BRS legislator was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters. She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.