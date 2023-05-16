BRS LP Meet: CM KCR likely to unveil action plan ahead of Assembly polls

BRS President and CM KCR is expected to unveil an action plan for the party leaders and give a direction on the party activities over the next six months ahead of the Assembly polls in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Nine years of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule in Telangana, the State Formation Day celebrations and also the party’s national plans are likely to be the main topics of discussion during the joint meeting of BRS functionaries and elected representatives to be held at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. The meeting gains significance as the BRS government completes nine years in power on June 2 and is looking to set the tone for its plans ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.989075

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to unveil an action plan for the party leaders and give a direction on the party activities over the next six months ahead of the Assembly polls in the State. All MLAs, MLCs and MPs of the party are expected to attend the meeting.

Sources said the primary focus of the meeting would be the preparations for the Telangana Formation Day celebrations to be held on June 2. The government has already decided to host the celebrations for 21 days, utilising the opportunity to showcase the Telangana model of development to the people of the country. The State government is actively preparing publicity material and documentaries highlighting various schemes implemented across departments, the sources added.

The Chief Minister is keen that party leaders seize the opportunity to take the development and welfare activities undertaken by the BRS government in the last nine years to the doorsteps of the people. The party leaders believe that the Telangana Model of development can serve as a blueprint for other parts of the country, contributing to the party’s expansion.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the outcome of the recent Karnataka Assembly elections. The BRS has always maintained that the Congress is its main rival in the State, and they remain firm in their belief that the BJP will not have a significant impact on the Telangana Assembly elections, particularly after its defeat in Karnataka.