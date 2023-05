CM KCR to meet BRS MLAs, MPs on May 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A meeting of the BRS Legislative Party and Parliamentary Party will be held at 2 pm on May 17. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the meeting.

All the MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the party have been asked to participate in the meeting, according to a press statement.