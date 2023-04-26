Bharat Parivartan is BRS mission, says CM KCR

Published Date - 10:35 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Assuring that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would take up a ‘Bharat Parivartan Mission’, as part of which it would bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s water policy, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said all measures would be taken to ensure sufficient water to every acre for farming and drinking water to households across the country at the earliest.

Stating that water and power were two issues that were troubling the farming community in the country, the Chief Minister said despite the provision of abundance of water, successive union governments had failed to ensure adequate water supply for the farmers.

About 75,000 TMC of water flows through rivers in the country after rains, and eventually drains out into the seas due to the negligence of the union government. Water cannot be manufactured in any factory and India does not have to beg before Russia or the United States to address this perennial issue. It needs vision to address these issues and the BRS was formed to put an end to such dramas and ensure water to every acre in the country, Chandrashekhar Rao said while addressing a gathering of leaders from Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and other areas of Maharashtra who joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said Gadchiroli was abutting River Godavari and yet there was water scarcity in the area. Who should be held responsible for this, he asked, adding that there were appeals from people in different areas of Maharashtra to save them from the ‘kichhdi sarkar’ that was in power in their State now.

Over 50 per cent of India’s lands were cultivable lands and our farmers should have fed the entire world. Food processing units could have been set up in the close vicinities of their fields to generate food products. On the contrary, youth in the country are relishing junk food. What was the agenda behind this drama, he asked, stating that the BRS would ensure welfare of farmers and their prosperity as well.

Appealing to the farmers to utilize their votes effectively, the Chief Minister asked them to ensure that the BRS was elected to power in the forthcoming Zilla Parishad elections. Each one of the party’s workers had to ‘become a KCR’ and discuss these issues at length with friends and relatives in Maharashtra’s villages to create political awareness. When the State and union governments get a jolt in the form of a BRS victory, they will come after the farmers and address all their problems, he said, reminding that after the Nanded meeting, the Maharashtra government had announced an input subsidy of Rs.6000 per acre for farmers.

From May 7 to June 7, the BRS party membership drives would be conducted in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. Separate committees for the youth, women and so on would be constituted and a massive rally of about 10 lakh to 12 lakh party workers would be conducted in the State to display the strength of the BRS, the Chief Minister said, adding that BRS party offices were already being set up in Nagpur and Aurangabad.