BRS MLA from Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy joins Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 08:29 PM

Mahipal Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Patancheru, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and BRS MP candidate from Zaheerabad, Gali Anil Kumar, joined the Congress at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Monday.

The tally of BRS MLAs, who joined the Congress from BRS, has now increased to 10. The Chief Minister welcomed the duo into the party by presenting a scarf. Along with the MLA, a few corporators and other leaders also joined the Congress.

The BRS MLA had met the Chief Minister at his residence on Saturday and joined the party here on Monday. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, former MLA T Jagga Reddy and others were present.