Telangana: Medicos, senior resident docs to continue stir, demand written assurance

Continue to express concerns over lack of proper measures to address their grievances over safety and security in government hospitals across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 09:33 AM

Doctors of various hospitals staging a protest at PV Marg, demanding justice for woman doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata. — Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Medicos and senior resident doctors from Government teaching hospitals in Telangana and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad will continue with the indefinite boycott of outpatient (OP), elective surgeries and academics, till concrete assurances and measures to strengthen security are taken by the State government.

While several national level bodies, representing medicos and senior residents, called off protests on Thursday following directives and assurances from the Supreme Court to closely monitor the case related to rape and murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata, the medicos and resident doctors here have continued to express their concerns over the lack of proper measures to address their grievances over safety and security in government hospitals of Telangana.

“As per the directive of the Supreme Court, we demand a written assurance from the State government that basic safety and security issues in all medical colleges and hospitals in Telangana shall be addressed in 2 weeks. Until then, the strike shall be continued,” members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) in a press release said.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at NIMS, who also joined the protests in support of the members of TJUDA and State RDAs said “We are in line with Supreme Court directive to resume duties but as directed by the apex court and since health is a State subject, we request for a written time bound assurance from the Telangana State government to ensure basic necessities, safe and secure working environment for health care workers to prevent a repeat of incidents that took place in R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata,” NIMS RDA said.

The NIMS RDA demanded revision and implementation of ‘Telangana Medical Services persons and Medicare institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008 and Special Protection Force (SPF) Act and promulgation of Ordinance for Central Protection Act.