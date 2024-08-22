Fresh row erupts after BRS, Congress leaders clash over rituals at Yadadri

Puja performed by senior BRS leader T Harish Rao sparked a counter-cleansing programme by the Congress leaders. The dispute has led to police complaints being filed against both sides, on the charges of violating temple rules and hurting religious sentiments.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 09:59 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Hyderabad: A controversy erupted at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri after a special puja performed by senior BRS legislator and former minister T Harish Rao sparked a counter-cleansing programme by the Congress leaders. The dispute has led to police complaints being filed against both sides, on the charges of violating temple rules and hurting religious sentiments.

On Thursday, Harish Rao, along with other BRS leaders, performed a special puja in the Mada Veedhi of the temple. They reportedly engaged a priest who was not associated with the temple to conduct the ritual. The puja was performed to seek forgiveness from Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on behalf of the people of Telangana, following the false oath taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to implement full farm loan waiver, but failing to deliver.

Shortly after the BRS event, Congress leaders, led by Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah, arrived at the temple and performed a cleansing ritual to counter the BRS puja.

However, the temple’s executive officer filed a complaint with the Yadagirigutta police against Harish Rao and the other BRS leaders. The complaint alleged that the politically linked puja performed by an outsider, violated temple rules and hurt the sentiments of devotees. Ironically, the temple authorities did not file any complaint against the Congress leaders for their cleansing programme.

In response, BRS leaders, including former DCCB chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy, lodged their own complaint against MLA Ailaiah, accusing him of conducting a politically motivated ritual that also violated temple practices and hurt religious sentiments. The police are currently investigating the complaints from both parties.