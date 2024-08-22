Poultry industry delegation seeks support of CM Revanth Reddy

The delegation from Poultry India sought support from the Chief Minister to the reeling poultry industry by increasing the level of inclusion of eggs in mid-day meals from three to five per week as was being done in neighbouring States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 09:29 PM

Hyderabad: A poultry industry delegation from Poultry India, comprising Uday Singh Bayas, Potluri Chakradhara Rao and Srikanth Manchala, Kasarla Mohan Reddy and Vuppala Narsimha Reddy from TPF, D. Raghava Rao and K. G. Anand from TPBA Gurram Chandrasekhar Reddy from NECC along with G Ranjith Reddy met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The delegation sought support from the Chief Minister to the reeling poultry industry by increasing the level of inclusion of eggs in mid-day meals from three to five per week as was being done in neighbouring States. They also requested for subsidised power tariffs to the poultry industry and interest subvention apart from including a poultry course in the forthcoming Skill University.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister responded positively to the demands and instructed officials to enquire and ensure necessary assistance to the poultry industry. He also agreed to be the chief guest for forthcoming Poultry India Exhibition at Hitex, Hyderabad on November 27, the press release said.