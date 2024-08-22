BRS lodges complaint against CM Revanth in Kodangal

BRS MLC N Naveen Kumar Reddy lodged a complaint against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with the Kodangal Police for failing to implement the crop loan waiver scheme and six guarantees assured to the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 10:09 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Accompanied by Kodangal former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, the BRS MLC said in Kodangal, the Chief Minister’s constituency, out of 52,000 farmers, crop loans of only 17,000 farmers were waived.

“If this is the situation in Chief Minister’s constituency, one can imagine the situation across the 119 constituencies.

The BRS will exert pressure on the Congress government till the crop loans of all farmers are waived,” Naveen Kumar Reddy said.