BRS MLAs meet party chief KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs called on the party chief and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao at his residence in Erravelli village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. Uppal MLA Bandari Laxmareddy, Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy, Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and LB Nagar MLA D Sudhir Reddy were among those who met the BRS supremo. Sources said during the courtesy call, they discussed various issues pertaining to the party including the party’s performance in the recent elections and also issues in their respective constituencies among others.