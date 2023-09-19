BRS MLC Kavitha welcomes Centre’s decision to move Women’s Reservation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha welcomed the union government’s approval for Women’s Reservation Bill which was introduced in the Parliament on Tuesday. However, in the absence of information about the format of the Bill, she remained apprehensive about the contents of the Bill which might create obstacles in the Parliament.

“I am elated, I am very happy and I am on cloud nine dancing away but also worried a little bit,” Kavita said on Monday night, in response to media reports about the Centre’s reported move to table the Bill in the ensuing special session of the Parliament. She reiterated that the BRS will support the much-awaited Bill in the Parliament.

Further, Kavitha reminded that the BRS government introduced a resolution in the Telangana State Assembly which passed it unanimously urging the Centre to clear the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament. However, she was apprehensive that there was no clarity on the Bill’s contents and what it’s objectives would be.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Monday night, Kavitha said the onus of taking all the political parties into confidence was on the Central government, to ensure that there are no last-minute obstacles. She found fault with the union government for lack of transparency with regard to clearance of the Bill by the union Cabinet, and sought an official statement rather than giving select leaks through the media in this regard.

“We want to know what format this bill is in. Is it in the same format when it was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 or it is in a completely different format,” Kavitha questioned. She recalled that last time the Bill lapsed due to objections from the OBC community, which wanted the OBC quota within the women’s quota.

Kavitha had recently written letters to leaders of all political parties to support and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament. Three days ago, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate necessary legislative process to implement 33 per cent reservations each for women and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Parliament and State Legislatures.

“As the Women’s Reservation Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament, it is a significant victory for every single woman of our nation. I extend my best wishes to all the citizens of our country, both sisters and brothers. With the ruling party holding a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the passage of this bill should occur smoothly, without any obstacles,” Kavitha posted on X.

“The party made this commitment not once, but twice, in their manifestos, first in 2014 and then in 2019. The only missing piece was the political determination to see it through. Now is the time for the women of this country to take the centre stage in politics, a space they truly deserve. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in strengthening and shaping of our democracy. Now empowered women, empowering India will not be a distant dream,” she added.