BRS urges EC action against MP Arvind’s remarks on EVMs

BRS MLC K Kavitha also condemned the BJP MP's comments threatening some communities and urged the EC to take strict action against him in this regard

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the controversial remarks of BJP MP D Arvind that the BJP would win the election no matter which party the people cast their vote for in the forthcoming elections. BRS MLC K Kavitha said the party would submit a representation to the ECI in this regard to ensure fair and transparent elections.

“If you cast your vote for NOTA, I will win. If you vote for ‘car’ (BRS), I will win. If you vote for ‘hand’ (Congress), then also ‘Kamal’ (BJP) will win,” Arvind had claimed at a press conference.

Reacting strongly to these remarks, Kavitha reminded that a research paper by a professor of Ashoka University had also already sparked a debate in the country on the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).”Now an MP of the ruling party making such comments has created doubts. The ECI should seriously look into it,” the former MP from Nizamabad said.

She also condemned the BJP MP’s comments threatening some communities and urged the EC to take strict action against him in this regard. Arvind, replying to a query at his press conference, said bulldozers will be used, if stones are pelted.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday on the dissidence among aspirants, Kavitha said candidates were finalised by the BRS leadership after considering all factors. On Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s allegations, she stressed the importance of respectful discourse in public life and affirmed that all individuals denied the MLA ticket would be given an opportunity at a later stage as assured by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Also Read BJP MP Arvind slams Bandi Sanjay for derogatory comments on BRS MLC K Kavitha