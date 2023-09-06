Kavitha questions absence of Women’s Bill in Sonia Gandhi’s letter to Modi

In a tweet, Kavitha said she was saddened to find that the urgency for discussing the Women's Reservation Bill was completely ignored in the letter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has expressed her disappointment over the absence of even a mention of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the letter written by Congress Party senior leader Sonia Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. She urged for inclusion of women’s reservation as a national imperative.

In a tweet, Kavitha said she was saddened to find that the urgency for discussing the Women’s Reservation Bill was completely ignored in the letter. She pointed out that in her letter to the Prime Minister, Sonia Gandhi raised nine crucial issues but not the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“Mrs. Gandhi Ji, the nation awaits your powerful advocacy for gender equality. In your letter to PM Modi, we find 9 crucial issues, but why not the #WomensReservationBill? Isn’t women’s representation a national imperative? (sic)” the BRS legislator said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kavitha’s appeal for the Women’s Reservation Bill reignited a nation-wide debate on Tuesday after she wrote letters to the presidents of 47 political parties with representation in the Parliament and sought their support for an inclusive democracy. Her call received widespread support from leaders across political parties.