BRS MLCs tender resignations after winning MLA seats

Notable resignations include those of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, and Padi Kaushik Reddy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLCs, who secured victories in the recent Telangana elections, have opted to step down from their positions as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs).

Their formal resignation letters were submitted to Gutha Sukender Reddy, the Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, who promptly accepted their resignations on Saturday.