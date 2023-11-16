Jangaon: Shapelli villagers extend support to Kadiyam Srihari

Expressing gratitude for the welcome, Srihari promised to adopt Shapelli village, and assured them resolving all prevailing issues, promising to provide Dalit Bandhu and Gruhakshmi houses to eligible beneficiaries, alongside sanctioning funds for a community hall and CC roads in the village.

Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Kadiyam Srihari at Shapelli village of Zaffergadh mandal on Thursday.

Jangaon: In a show of support during the election campaign, the residents of Shapelli village in Zaffergadh mandal warmly welcomed MLC Kadiyam Srihari, who is contesting from the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency, and unanimously passed a resolution extending their support to the BRS.

Addressing the gathering, Srihari emphasised his commitment to further develop the constituency if elected. He criticized Congress and BJP-led states for not implementing welfare schemes similar to those in Telangana, cautioning people against being misled by leaders from these parties.

During the event, Shapelli Congress village president Venkanna and secretary Prabhakar joined the BRS party. Sarpanch Anuradha, BRS village president Kumar, ZPTC Srinivas, PACS Chairman Karnakar, MPTC Shivaiah, MPP Sudarshan, and others participated in the programme.