BRS MP stabbed, KCR questions Congress ethics

The Congress was resorting to cheap politics by attacking Prabhakar Reddy, KCR said, also stating that the attack was against the principles that the BRS stood for

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: The hitherto peaceful election campaign in Telangana took a violent turn on Monday with BRS MP and Dubbak Assembly constituency candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy being stabbed while campaigning in Surampally of Doulathabad mandal in Dubbak. The assailant, who was nabbed, thrashed and handed over to the police by the public, was alleged to be a Congress supporter.

The incident set the election atmosphere in the State on fire, with BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao holding the Congress responsible for the attack and stating that he considered the stabbing as an attack on himself. The Congress was resorting to cheap politics by attacking Prabhakar Reddy, he said, also stating that the attack was against the principles that the BRS stood for.

A visibly upset Chandrashekhar Rao, who addressed massive gatherings at Jukkal, Banswada and Narayankhed constituencies on Monday, expressed concern over violence and murder as means of pursuing political goals rather than seeking the people’s mandate through elections. He called upon citizens, BRS leaders and party members to remain vigilant against such anti-social elements during the ongoing elections. Such physical attacks had no place in a democratic society, he said.

Questioning the ethics of such actions in the politics, he said the BRS was engaged in a battle of ideas and issues. However, the Congress had resorted to a violent attack on the Dubbak candidate, who fortunately survived the attack, though he had a three-inch deep knife wound. The Opposition appeared to lack the capacity to contest the elections and face the public, he said, also warning that any attack on BRS leaders and activists would not be tolerated.

“They attack our candidates with knives; they believe brandishing weapons makes them formidable. Can’t we get hold of a knife or resort to political vendetta by misusing the power? We hold a responsible position and our focus should be on serving the people, but not engaging in such malicious acts. Is this what politics has come to?” he asked.

Stating that such attacks would not weaken the resolve of the BRS, he said his party always upheld a non-violent approach to elections over the last 10 years. There was no curfew situation in Telangana since the State formation under the BRS regime.

“We believe that our victory lies in the hands of the people. We have dedicated ourselves to serving those who are deserving without resorting to any malicious actions. But if our patience is tested, we will not remain silent,” he said.

Seeking to know what kind of politics the Congress wanted to pursue by resorting to such attacks, Chandrashekhar Rao said engaging in violence, hooliganism or acts of violence did not resonate with a responsible political agenda.

“We should engage in healthy debates, present our perspectives, and respect the people’s decisions,” he added.

Informing that the personal security officer of Prabhakar Reddy had saved his life by preventing more stabs from the attacker, the Chief Minister said the security officer too suffered a minor injury in the attack. Stating that he spoke to Health Minister T Harish Rao over phone and inquired about the incident, the Chief Minister cut short his speeches at Banswada and Narayankhed to rush to Hyderabad.

“I was happy with the progress made in different constituencies and came here to share my joy with all of you. But the attack on Prabhakar Reddy turned the day sad. I apologise for not spending enough time as I have to rush back to Hyderabad, but I assure to fulfill all our promises when I come to meet you after the elections,” he said.

Upon returning to Hyderabad, Chandrashekhar Rao visited Prabhakar Reddy at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad, where the latter underwent surgery for the stab injury. He spoke to the doctors and asked them to make all arrangements to provide the best medical care for the speedy recovery of the MP.

