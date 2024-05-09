KCR: Modi a political manipulator, stooping low for political gains

Taking aim at Modi's rhetoric regarding Pakistan and Hindutva, the BRS president dismissed it as an attempt to evoke communal emotions for political advantage.

9 May 2024

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a political manipulator who does not hesitate to stoop to new lows for electoral gains.

Lambasting Modi’s tactics, stating that the Prime Minister would go to any extent, including staging dramas, exploiting religious sentiments, dividing people and inciting hatred, all in pursuit of votes, he called Modi “Maafi ka Saudagar” (merchant of apologies).

Addressing a massive crowd at Karimnagar on the penultimate day of his poll campaign, Chandrashekhar Rao reminded that the Prime Minister who brought the contentious farm laws leading to nationwide protests and deaths of around 750 farmers, had revoked them by offering apologies, only to appease voters ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He cautioned the public against succumbing to Modi’s emotional blackmail. He also recalled Modi’s 10-year tenure as Prime Minister and criticised the failure of the BJP government’s flagship slogans, such as “Sab ka Saat, Sab ka Vikas” (Development for All), which, he felt to have led to “Sab ka Satyanaash” (Destruction for All).

He highlighted economic concerns, including the depreciation of the rupee value against the dollar, rising prices of essential commodities and unfulfilled promises by the BJP government. Chandrashekhar Rao charged Modi with favouring corporate interests over the welfare of ordinary citizens, stating that while corporate debts worth Rs.14 lakh crore were waived off, farmers’ crop loans remained untouched.

He criticised the BJP government for neglecting Telangana’s development needs, citing instances of denied educational institutions, medical colleges, and national status for irrigation projects.

“As if this is not enough, the Prime Minister imposed restrictions on the State’s borrowings after I rejected the proposals to fit electricity meters for agricultural pumpsets,” he said. He lashed out at the four BJP MPs elected during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for their lack of contribution for development of the State.

He stated that the BJP MPs were doing nothing except indulging in rhetorics and spreading hatred. The BJP MPs had not even raised any issues pertaining to Telangana in the parliament. “Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay could not get any funds from the Centre during his tenure, while the BRS government in the State developed Karimnagar with around Rs.200 crore over the last few years.

He did not raise any issue pertaining to his Karimnagar constituency in the Parliament. Even if he speaks, I doubt anyone is able to differentiate whether he is speaking in Telugu, Hindi or English,” he said, taking a dig at the BJP MP.