KCR criticises Rahul Gandhi’s claims of implementing poll promises

He lashed out at the Congress government's failure to deliver on its promises made to the people of Telangana, pointing out glaring discrepancies between rhetoric and reality.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 11:09 PM

File photo of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Congress for making false claims of implementing its poll promises and attempting to mislead people for votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

“While the Congress-led State government failed to implement its poll promises except free bus services for women, the party leader Rahul Gandhi is claiming that the ruling party already deposited Rs.2,500 each in the bank accounts of women in Telangana and also the first installment of Rythu Bharosa in farmers’ accounts,” he said, adding that so far, not a paisa was deposited, and there was no sign of it happening in future as well.

Participating in the bus tour in Karimnagar as part of his poll campaign on Thursday, the BRS president slammed the Congress’ promises without the means or intention to fulfill them.

He pointed out that the Congress made six guarantees with 13 assurances and another 420 promises, as per their whims, but completely failed to implement them. “There is no guarantee that this government will survive after the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao reminded that he never made impractical promises, but implemented schemes like Rythu Bandhu which were not promised during polls. Thereafter as well, he observed that the government implemented the scheme notwithstanding the challenges that came up during the process.

“We also implemented Rythu Bima and purchased even soaked paddy to support farmers,” he reminded, adding that there was no sign of the Congress implementing the crop loan waiver either. Pointing to the Congress backtracking on crucial welfare measures, he said after promising investment support of Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to farmers, the ruling party was now conspiring to stop even the Rs 10,000 that was provided to farmers earlier, by imposing numerous restrictions.

“Revanth Reddy promised Rs 12,000 per annum for farm labourers, but did not even take up their enumeration till date. How does he plan to identify farmers who are cultivating their lands? What would be the fate of farmers with land holding of six or seven acres?” he demanded answers.

He urged voters to elect BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar who is a frontrunner in the Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the party to become their voice in the parliament, and fight for the rights of Telangana and its people.